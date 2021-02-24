4 Black officers address systemic racism within York Regional Police at board meeting

Four Black police officers, and their lawyer, are appearing before the York Regional Police Services Board (YRPSB) on Wednesday to address systemic racism and discrimination within the force.

Among the officers who spoke at the meeting is special constable Vernley France, a 19-year veteran of the force.

France outlined things he has endured during his tenure with YRP, which included claims of both physical and psychological abuse.

“I am here today because York Regional Police have a very serious problem,” said France. “I have suffered emotional and psychological abuse at the hands of a senior officers.”

France described an instance where he felt “degraded” when a supervisor uttered a racial slur demeaning black people in his presence.

In 2015, the Caribbean Canadian says he came forward to address the issues of racial discrimination in the workplace. France alleges that YRP responded with a series of retaliations against him.

He says that things once turned physical with a senior officer when he chose to stand up for himself.

“I have no faith, no trust in this organization to do the right thing,” said France.

The other three officers brought forward similar stories about racism issues within the police force. They contended that none of the issues were dealt with and only swept under the rug.

The officers spoke of more problems with supervisors, including being held back and not given promotions based on their race. Some say they are dealing with PTSD as a result.

Constable Dameian Muirhead is an 18-year veteran of the service and says ongoing internal anti-black racism conflicts with his employer has impacted the mental, physical, and emotional health of not just him and his fellow black officers, but their families as well.

The Jamaican Canadian says he continues to endure various internal and external adversities while he works.

The other two officers are 19-year veteran Detective Constable Neil Dixon. He is currently on leave as a result of suffering from PTSD, due to a near-death experience after a racial profiling incident involving two white YRP officers and a sergeant.

The fourth officer is identified as police constable ST.

The board will receive the information and decide what to do on a go forward basis.

The YRPSB is a seven-member civilian governing body mandated to oversee the police service.