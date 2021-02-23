Loading articles...

Trudeau, Biden wrap first bilateral meeting, sending clear message to China

Last Updated Feb 23, 2021 at 9:32 pm EST

FILE - In this Dec. 9, 2016 file photo, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau meets with then U.S. Vice President Joe Biden on Parliament Hill in Ottawa. Biden will still host Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Tuesday for the first bilateral meeting but will do it virtually. (Patrick Doyle/The Canadian Press via AP)

The first bilateral meeting between Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and U.S. President Joe Biden has wrapped up with the two leaders agreeing to work closely together to reset ties between our countries.

They’re also sending a clear message to China.

Biden used the opportunity of this virtual summit to reaffirm U.S. demands that China release Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor, who have been languishing in jail for more than two years.

Biden says human beings are not bartering chips, “Canada and the United States will stand together against abuse of universal rights and democratic freedom.”

Biden did not mention Huawei Executive Meng Wanzhou or the U.S. extradition request that led to her arrest in Vancouver.

Meanwhile, the two leaders announced a new roadmap for the Canada-U.S. relationship.

“When we work together as the closest of friends should, we’ll only make each other stronger,” Biden says.

The plan will see both countries aligning efforts to tackle climate change and reach net zero emissions in the next 30 years, jump start our economies, to stamp out systemic racism, and modernize the Norad defence system, but Trudeau says the first priority is addressing the pandemic, “from keeping key supplies moving and supporting science and research, to joint efforts through international institutions.”

Neither leader mentioned Biden’s ‘Buy America’ plan.

