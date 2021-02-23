Toronto police confirm COVID-19 outbreaks at 31 Division, police college

The Toronto Police Service is dealing with a pair of COVID-19 outbreaks.

Toronto police have confirmed COVID-19 outbreaks at 31 Division and at the Toronto Police Training College in South Etobicoke.

Police spokesperson, Connie Osborne, says they won’t be releasing exact numbers because it’s not in their interest to disclose how many members they can have on and off duty, and also this is a rapidly-evolving situation at both locations.

Osborne says what’s important is that they have been able to continue with the delivery of frontline services to the community.

All in-person training at the college has been suspended and virtual training is being offered where possible

Extensive contact tracing is being prioritized to ensure members get tested, self isolate or self monitor. both locations have also undergone multiple cleanings and thorough disinfections.

Resources from other areas of the city have been assigned to assist with calls for service at 31 Division.

