Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
Tiger Woods taken to hospital after California car crash
by Stefanie Dazio, The Associated Press
Posted Feb 23, 2021 2:50 pm EST
Last Updated Feb 23, 2021 at 2:58 pm EST
LOS ANGELES — Golf star Tiger Woods was injured Tuesday in a vehicle rollover in Los Angeles County, authorities said.
Woods had to be extricated from the vehicle with the “jaws of life” tools, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said in a statement.
Woods was taken to the hospital with unspecified injuries. The vehicle sustained major damage, the sheriff’s department said.
A KABC-TV helicopter over the scene of Woods’ accident showed a car on its side with the front end heavily damaged. Air bags appeared to be deployed. The wreckage appeared to be just off the side of a road on a hillside.
Woods, whose first name is Eldrick, was the sole occupant of the vehicle, the sheriff’s department said.
The crash occurred shortly before 7:15 a.m. Tuesday, officials said.
A sheriff’s department spokeswoman said Woods’ representatives would address his injuries.