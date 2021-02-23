World reacts after Tiger Woods hospitalized following car crash

The world is reacting to the shocking news that golf star Tiger Woods suffered leg injuries after his car rolled over in suburban Los Angeles.

Tiger was undergoing surgery, authorities and his manager said.

Woods was alone in the vehicle and had to be extricated from it, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said in a statement.

No other cars were involved in the wreck that injured the golfer.

Here’s the latest round of reactions and tributes from the sports world and other celebrities:

Statement from Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America: “Get well soon, Tiger. You are a true champion!” — Jason Miller (@JasonMillerinDC) February 23, 2021

Praying for my brother @TigerWoods as we all anxiously await more news. Thinking of him and his entire family. ???? https://t.co/jpWbI3cLvO — Alex Rodriguez (@AROD) February 23, 2021

prayers out to tiger woods. just yesterday he was golfing with dwyane wade pic.twitter.com/MlPhNeavaF — buckets (@buckets) February 23, 2021

Sending my thoughts and prayers to @TigerWoods. Get well soon champ ???????? — Gareth Bale (@GarethBale11) February 23, 2021

Statement from the PGA TOUR on Tiger Woods. Woods was involved in a single-car accident this morning in California and suffered multiple leg injuries. pic.twitter.com/iEx6QUiKcN — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) February 23, 2021

Everyone send your prayers out to Tiger Woods! He was just in a bad car accident. Let us all pray for his speedy recovery ???????? — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) February 23, 2021