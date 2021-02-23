Loading articles...

World reacts after Tiger Woods hospitalized following car crash

Tiger Woods of the United States reacts after his putt on the 18th hole during the final round of the Zozo Championship PGA Tour at the Accordia Golf Narashino country club in Inzai, east of Tokyo, Japan, Monday, Oct. 28, 2019. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)

The world is reacting to the shocking news that golf star Tiger Woods suffered leg injuries after his car rolled over in suburban Los Angeles.

Tiger was undergoing surgery, authorities and his manager said.

Woods was alone in the vehicle and had to be extricated from it, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said in a statement.

No other cars were involved in the wreck that injured the golfer.

Here’s the latest round of reactions and tributes from the sports world and other celebrities:

 

 

