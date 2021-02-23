Tiger Woods injured in serious car crash, extricated from vehicle with "jaws of life"

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department says Tiger Woods suffered injuries after being involved in a serious, roll-over car accident in Los Angeles on Tuesday.

LASD says officers responded to reports of a car crash around 7:12 a.m. local time on the border of Rolling Hills Estates and Rancho Palos Verdes.

This morning @LMTLASD responded to a roll-over collision in which @TigerWoods was injured. Please see our statement… pic.twitter.com/cSWOxKZC1w — LA County Sheriffs (@LASDHQ) February 23, 2021

“The vehicle was travelling northbound on Hawthorne Boulevard at Blackhorse Road when it crashed. The vehicle sustained major damage,” LASD said.

Police identified Woods as the sole occupant and driver. They say Tiger was extricated from the vehicle with the “jaws of life” and transported to a local hospital.

Woods’ agent, Mark Steinberg, issued a statement saying Tiger suffered multiple leg injuries and is currently in surgery.

“Tiger Woods was in a single-car accident this morning in California where he suffered multiple leg injuries. He is currently in surgery and we thank you for your privacy and support,” said Steinberg, according to Golf Digest’s Daniel Rapaport.

An L.A. County Sheriff’s Department source tells TMZ Sports they do not believe alcohol was involved but they did not say whether any other substance was possibly involved.

The traffic investigation is ongoing.