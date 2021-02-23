The latest developments on COVID-19 in Canada on Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021

The latest developments on the COVID-19 pandemic in Canada (all times eastern):

11:10 a.m.

The Quebec government is announcing 739 new cases of COVID-19 and 13 additional deaths linked to the pandemic.

Hospitalizations declined by nine to 680, but intensive care numbers increased by three to 120.

One death previously attributed to COVID-19 was found to be unrelated, for a total of 10,330 deaths and 283,666 infections in the province since the pandemic began.

Premier François Legault and Health Minister Christian Dubé are expected to outline the province’s plan for mass vaccination later today at a news conference.

11:05 a.m.

The Manitoba government says one of the people enforcing COVID-19 public health orders was assaulted while on duty last week.

The province says the incident happened in Winnipeg and is currently under investigation.

Officials say 27 tickets were issued last week, most of them related to gatherings in private homes or outdoors.

