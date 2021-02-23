'Schitt's Creek' earns third consecutive ensemble win at ACTRA Toronto Awards

“Schitt’s Creek” is continuing its winning streak at the ACTRA Awards in Toronto.

The Emmy-sweeping comedy took the Members’ Choice Series Ensemble Award for a third year running at an awards show put on by the largest chapter of Canada’s performers’ union.

Tamara Podemski won the prize for outstanding performance by a female for her turn on the CBC drama series “Coroner.”

Jesse LaVercombe earned a trophy for outstanding performance by a male for his role in the horror film “Violation.”

Being recognized for their vocal work are Bahia Watson in “Total DramaRama” and Cory Doran in “Doomsday Brothers.”

Multi-disciplinary artist Jani Lauzon won this year’s Award of Excellence, which was presented by her daughter, Tara Sky, at Sunday’s online ceremony.

