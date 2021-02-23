Markham convenience store caught allegedly selling cannabis edibles to children

York Regional Police are warning parents after a report that illegal cannabis products, including cannabis edibles resembling candy, were being sold to underage teenagers at a convenience store in Markham.

Police say a “concerned resident” initially filed a report in early January detailing the store selling vape products to children under the age of 19.

On February 18, officers executed a search warrant at Angus Glen Convenience on Kennedy Road, south of Major Mackenzie Drive East, and seized a large number of cannabis edibles, disposable cannabis vape pens, and cannabis seeds.

The street value of the items seized is approximately $10,000, police said.

Some of the products included candies marked as “Airheads,” “Psycho Bears,” and “Stoner Patch.”

“These products look similar to candy products that are made for and marketed to children. Many of the products were not adequately labeled and instructions regarding dosage were unclear,” York Police said in a release.

The store manager and another store employee were charged with possessing cannabis for the purpose of selling.

Officers are warning parents and urging them to inform their children that these products are not safe.

The investigation is ongoing and officers are urging anyone that may have information to come forward.