Ontario reports fewer than 1,000 COVID-19 cases

Last Updated Feb 23, 2021 at 10:25 am EST

A man walks past a COVID-19 retail supplies sign during the COVID-19 pandemic in Toronto on Friday, February 5, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

Ontario is reporting 975 new COVID-19 cases and 12 additional deaths on Tuesday.

Locally, there are 343 new cases in Toronto, 186 in Peel and 89 in York Region.

There were nearly 26,000 tests completed. That number is down from the nearly 31,200 completed tests a day earlier and a significant drop-off from the 48,200 completed tests two days ago.

The test positivity rate increases to 4.2 per cent from 3.3 per cent a day ago. It is the highest positivity rate the province has seen in two weeks. The province reported the lowest positivity rate since October on Friday.

Testing numbers are typically lower in the days following a weekend.

The province reported 1,058 new COVID-19 cases and 11 deaths on Monday.

The Ontario Medical Association (OMA) is hosting a briefing on Tuesday afternoon, discussing what measures the province can take to help avoid a third wave of the pandemic.

A number of topics are expected to be discussed including how to tackle the spread of variant cases, vaccine delays and distribution challenges, re-opening communities too quickly and sustainable public health measures.

The OMA is calling for even stricter measures in the province’s colour-coded framework. Among them, banning indoor dining in ‘Red-Control’ zones’ and encouraging stores to offer curbside service instead of allowing customers inside.

More details to come.

