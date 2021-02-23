'We must reopen gradually': Peel top doctor suggests building relief policies into pandemic framework

We’ve been through two waves of COVID-19 but are we headed towards another?

A panel of Ontario doctors, including Peel Region’s medical officer of health, says there are ways we can prevent or mitigate a third wave of the virus.

Dr. Lawrence Loh says as they say in medicine, starting low and going slow is the first and fundamental principle in any sort of move forward.

So Loh says when it comes to avoiding or moderating the third wave of COVID-19 we need to reopen gradually. Plus, he says our vaccine rollout is also key.

“The last piece really speaks to an ongoing adherence to limiting contact interactions,” he said Tuesday.

“That starts with our border and the new measures brought in place with the border which wouldn’t have helped us in the first wave because most of our disease mostly came from the United States.”

Peel's top doctor says it's a race between the #COVID19 variants and the vaccine. He says a gradual reopening, our vaccine rollout, caution at the border and adherence to public health measures will help to avoid or mitigate a third wave of the virus. @680NEWS — Fil Martino (@fil_martino) February 23, 2021

The head of the Ontario Medical Association (OHA) says she knows people are excited about the recent drop in COVID-19 cases but the conversation has shifted to new variants of concern which are expected to be the dominant strain in Ontario by mid-March.

The medical association has called for Ontario to tighten COVID-19 restrictions in light of more infectious variants spreading in the province.

The group representing physicians has recommended banning indoor restaurant dining and other non-masked indoor activities for regions in the red tier of the province’s pandemic system.

Loh and his counterpart in Toronto sought to extend strict shutdown measures and a stay-at-home order for their regions last week, arguing the spread of variants and recent reopening of schools made it too risky to ease restrictions.

The province granted their request, extending the strictest measures for those two regions, as well as North Bay, Ont., until March 8.

The COVID-19 hot spot of York Region, however, saw restrictions ease as it was moved to the Red-Control, or second-strictest, tier of the province’s pandemic response system.

York’s top doctor had sought the loosening of measures, saying his region was not seeing “explosive growth” of variants that were first detected in December.

Dr. Karim Kurji said last week that there was a “reasonable handle” on variant cases, arguing the need for strong measures needed to be balanced with economic and mental wellbeing.

The province’s economic reopening began earlier this month. The government has said, however, that it has created an “emergency brake” measure that allows it to swiftly move regions into lockdown if cases spike.

On Tuesday, the Opposition called for the government to clearly define what would trigger the use of that brake measure.

NDP Leader Andrea Horwath said the government loosened public health restrictions too soon, without a clearly defined plan.

Liberal Leader Steven Del Duca and Green party Leader Mike Schreiner also expressed confusion over the parameters of the measure.

Health Minister Christine Elliott said the measure considers a public health unit’s increase in case numbers, variants of concern, and health system capacity.

She argued it was used when the province decided last week to keep Toronto, Peel Region, and North Bay under the stay-at-home order for two more weeks.

Ontario reported 975 new cases of COVID-19 Tuesday and 12 more deaths from the virus.

The province said 16,252 COVID-19 vaccine doses had been administered since the previous update, for a total of 585,707 doses total.

With files from The Canadian Press