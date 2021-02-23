Loading articles...

Nunavut government to table first budget since pandemic started

Last Updated Feb 23, 2021 at 4:14 am EST

IQALUIT, Nunavut — The Nunavut government is to table its budget, the first since the COVID-19 pandemic started, in the legislative assembly today.

Finance Minister George Hickes will deliver the draft document for the upcoming 2021-2022 fiscal year during his annual budget address. 

After the budget is tabled, members of the legislature will spend the next few weeks reviewing and voting on whether to approve its contents. 

Nunavummiut will also learn the size of last year’s deficit and the costs associated with the pandemic. 

Nunavut’s 2020-2021 budget totalled $2.3 billion. 

The Nunavut legislative assembly is scheduled to sit until March 18. 

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 23, 2021.

The Canadian Press

