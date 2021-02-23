Loading articles...

Man in critical condition after shooting near Dundas and Jarvis

A Toronto Police cruiser is seen in an undated photo. CITYNEWS/Dilshad Burman

A man has serious injuries after getting shot in the chest in downtown Toronto.

Police responded to a call at an apartment on George Street in the area of Dundas and Jarvis.

Sources at the scene tell 680 NEWS the shooting occurred inside the building and police were on scene at the time of shooting.

The man was transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

An investigation is ongoing.

More details to come.

