Liberal cabinet minister Jean-Yves Duclos steps aside to recover from illness

Last Updated Feb 23, 2021 at 5:44 pm EST

OTTAWA — Treasury Board President Jean-Yves Duclos is stepping aside due to illness.

Duclos says in a statement that he felt persistent chest pain over the past several days.

He went to hospital on Sunday and was told he had a pulmonary embolism.

He says he is home again and feeling well, but his doctor recommended he rest for a few days.

Joyce Murray, the minister of digital government, will assume his duties for now.

Duclos has been the Liberal MP for a Quebec City riding since 2015, and was the minister for social development in the Trudeau government’s first mandate.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 23, 2021.

The Canadian Press

