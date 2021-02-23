Hold and secure lifted at 2 Milton schools following presumed murder hoax

Two schools in Milton were placed in a hold and secure following what Halton police is calling a “swatting” incident.

At approximately 10:50 a.m. Tuesday, Halton police received a call from a male stating he had shot and killed someone at an address in the area of Maple Avenue and Thompson Road North in Milton.

Chris Hadfield Public School and St. Peter Catholic Elementary School in Milton were placed in a hold and secure as a precaution.

The Hold and Secures have been lifted at both schools. Updates to follow. — Halton Police (@HaltonPolice) February 23, 2021

A heavy police presence including the tactical and K9 unit attended the scene and it has been determined that the claims were unsubstantiated, leading investigators to believe it was a swatting incident.

Halton police define Swatting as a criminal offence involving a dangerous prank call to the police, in which a caller makes a false report with the express purpose of having numerous police and emergency resources dispatched to an ongoing critical incident.

“Swatting calls involve the response of numerous police and EMS resources as well as dispatchers and communicators in our call centre who are all reserved for service to a variety of legitimate community needs,” investigators said in a release.

“False reports like these carry rippling impacts on our community’s safety and well-being. The risk to residents is significant.”

Halton police say officers are trying to identify who made the call.

The investigation is ongoing.