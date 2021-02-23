Girls hockey coach from Pickering charged with sexual assault in case dating back 10 years

York police have charged a girls hockey coach with sexual assault in a case that dates back ten years.

47-year-old Lorne Rappaport of Pickering faces five counts.

Police say in January, investigators began looking into a hockey coach after receiving information about possible historical sexual assaults against a 15-year-old female.

The alleged assaults happened between 2009 and 2011, when Rappaport was coaching competitive girls hockey in the GTA.

He’s been a coach and has run various hockey camps and training programs for many years, which has investigators concerned there may be other possible victims.