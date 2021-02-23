Loading articles...

13 cases screened positive for COVID-19 variants in Toronto shelters, encampments

Last Updated Feb 23, 2021 at 11:36 pm EST

A Toronto Public Health sign is seen at Dundas and Victoria streets on Aug. 21, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston

Toronto Public Health (TPH) says there have been another 13 COVID-19 cases identified in shelter systems and encampments that have screened positive for a variant of concern.

All those who have tested positive and close contacts are being supported to safely isolated, according to the City.

The media release from the City of Toronto did not specify the shelters in which the COVID variants were identified or which variant was identified.

The City announced Monday three of 29 cases identified at the Maxwell Meighen Centre had screened positive for a variant of concern. The outbreak at the shelter was declared on Feb. 3 and has undergone site-wide testing.

There have also been 49 clients and staff at Seaton House have also been diagnosed with COVID-19 since an outbreak was declared there back on Jan. 21.

Other city-run shelter facilities dealing with COVID-19 outbreak include Dixon Hall, Warden Woods Community Centre and the Salvation Army.

The City says they are implementing enhanced PPE protocols at shelters including three-layer masks for clients, guidance for improvements to indoor air quality and continued vaccination roll-out planning among other COVID-19 measures.

TPH began administering vaccines to those in shelter systems on Jan. 20.

 

