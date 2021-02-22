Toronto seeking over $180,000 from Adamson BBQ owner that failed to comply with lockdown order

Toronto is trying to recover $187,000 the City says it was forced to dole out after Adamson Barbecue owner Adam Skelly failed to obey and follow public health lockdown measures.

On Nov. 26, Skelly was arrested and hit with several charges including mischief and obstructing police after he opted to defy COVID-19 health protocols by hosting patrong for in-person dining, subsequently breaking health regulations imposed by the city and the province.

He was eventually granted and released on $50,000 bail.

Skelly eventually raised over $337,000 for his legal defence through crowdfunding.

In a previous post on Instagram, Skelly said he was fined after “begging with authorities,” and his legal team is ready to go to work.

He mentions the crowdfunding was set up to cover legal expenses of any small businesses that decide to go against provincial lockdown orders.

Poor BBQ Dude Bro. Police ain’t cheap ???? pic.twitter.com/i73b0DhnQs — Caryma Sa'd – Lawyer (@CarymaRules) February 20, 2021

It was later revealed that Skelly never operated under a business licence at his original Leaside restaurant, located at 176 Wicksteed Avenue in East York.

Toronto spokesperson Brad Ross confirmed Skelly received multiple summonses from the city regarding the matter. At the time, Carlton Grant – executive director of municipal licensing and standards – said that the Adamson Barbecue owner has been defying regulations for some time.

According to York Region’s health inspection records, Adamson Barbecue in Aurora failed multiple health regulations during its last inspection on August 20, 2020.