Toronto police investigating reports of food, water bottles being thrown from building Monday night

Toronto police are investigating reports of food and water bottles being thrown from a building in the Richmond Street and Sheppard Street area on Monday night.

A car windshield has reportedly been broken.

Police say they received the call at 8:40 p.m.

Police are on scene investigating.

RELATED: 4 arrested after throwing bottles off 35th floor balcony at Toronto condo

This incident comes just a day after four people were arrested on Sunday in a similar incident at York and Lakeshore during a party at a short-term rental unit.