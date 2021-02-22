Loading articles...

The latest news on COVID-19 developments in Canada for Monday, Feb. 22, 2021

Last Updated Feb 22, 2021 at 11:14 am EST

Travellers, who are not affected by new quarantine rules, arrive at Terminal 3 at Pearson Airport in Toronto early Monday, February 22, 2021. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced that all travellers entering Canada by air would have to quarantine in a hotel for three days at their own expense starting later today. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn

The latest news on COVID-19 developments in Canada (all times eastern):

11 a.m.

Quebec is reporting 805 new cases of COVID-19 today and 11 more deaths attributed to the novel coronavirus, including two in the past 24 hours.

Health officials say hospitalizations rose by three, to 689, and 117 people were in intensive care, a drop of two.

The province says 7,396 doses of vaccine were administered yesterday, for a total of 353,894.

Quebec has reported 282,927 cases of COVID-19 and 10,318 deaths linked to the virus.

10:30 a.m.

Ontario says there are 1,058 new cases of COVID-19 in the province and 11 more deaths attributed to the novel coronavirus.

Health Minister Christine Elliott said today 325 of the new cases are in Toronto and 215 are in Peel Region.

York Region, which moved down into the red zone of Ontario’s tiered reopening framework this morning, had 87 new cases.

