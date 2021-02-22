Loading articles...

Supreme Court won't halt Trump tax record turnover

Last Updated Feb 22, 2021 at 9:44 am EST

FILE - This Nov. 5, 2020 file photo, shows the Supreme Court in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)

WASHINGTON — In a significant defeat for former President Donald Trump, the Supreme Court is declining to step in to halt the turnover of his tax records to a New York state prosecutor.

The court’s action Monday is the apparent culmination of a lengthy legal battle that had already reached the high court once before.

Trump’s tax records are not supposed to become public as part of prosecutors’ investigation, but the high court’s action is a blow to Trump because he has for so long fought on so many fronts to keep his tax records shielded from view. The ongoing investigation the records are part of could also become an issue for Trump in his life after the presidency. Trump has called it “a fishing expedition” and “a continuation of the witch hunt — the greatest witch hunt in history.”

Jessica Gresko, The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Just moments ago
UPDATE: The stalled vehicle on the EB 401 approaching Kennedy express has cleared, but now there is a second one ri…
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 07:46 AM
Retweeted @jilltaylor680: Heavy wet snow ❄️for just another hour or so then some rain showers☔️All end by about 12noon
Latest Weather
Read more