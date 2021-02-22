Loading articles...

Ontario bill would give police more power in human trafficking investigations

Queen's Park in Toronto as seen in an undated file photo. CITYNEWS/Hugues Cormier

TORONTO — Ontario plans to give police more power to access information in human trafficking investigations.

Proposed legislation tabled today would allow officers to ask hotels to share information about guests if they believe it could help locate, identify or protect a suspected human trafficking victim.

The bill, if passed, would also require companies that sell sexual services to publish their contact information and respond to law enforcement within a set time frame.

Failing to comply with the rules or making false statements would carry penalties.

The legislation would also increase penalties for those involved in human trafficking cases that interfere with a child in protective custody.

Premier Doug Ford says his province has become a “hub” for human trafficking and the legislation is desperately needed.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 22, 2021.

