Italian ambassador killed in Congo while in UN convoy

Last Updated Feb 22, 2021 at 6:28 am EST

ROME — The Italian ambassador to Congo and an Italian carabineri police officer were killed Monday while travelling in Congo in a U.N. convoy, the Foreign Ministry said.

In a brief statement, the ministry said Luca Attanasio and the officer were killed in Goma. They were travelling in a convoy of the U.N. stabilization mission in Congo. There were no other details.

The Associated Press

