COVID-19 outbreak at Toronto homeless shelter is growing

A COVID-19 outbreak within a Toronto homeless shelter is growing.

The outbreak at Maxwell Meighen Centre was first declared three weeks ago.

The shelter is across from Moss Park, near Queen Street East and Sherbourne Street.

RELATED: First case of COVID-19 variant detected in Toronto’s homeless shelter system

As of Monday, there are 29 cases, which have all screened positive for a variant.

The City says all clients who have tested positive have been sent to a dedicated isolation-recovery site with supports to recover.

Prior to the pandemic, Maxwell Meighen had enough room for 363 homeless men, however, the number has been reduced to 256 to allow enough space for physical distancing.