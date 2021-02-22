Loading articles...

COVID-19 outbreak at Toronto homeless shelter is growing

Last Updated Feb 22, 2021 at 7:43 pm EST

Exterior view of the Maxwell Meighen Centre, a shelter funded by the City of Toronto and operated by The Salvation Army. GOOGLE MAPS

A COVID-19 outbreak within a Toronto homeless shelter is growing.

The outbreak at Maxwell Meighen Centre was first declared three weeks ago.

The shelter is across from Moss Park, near Queen Street East and Sherbourne Street.

As of Monday, there are 29 cases, which have all screened positive for a variant.

The City says all clients who have tested positive have been sent to a dedicated isolation-recovery site with supports to recover.

Prior to the pandemic, Maxwell Meighen had enough room for 363 homeless men, however, the number has been reduced to 256 to allow enough space for physical distancing.

