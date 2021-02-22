Loading articles...

Canada-wide warrant issued for suspect wanted in Brampton cemetery shooting last year

Last Updated Feb 22, 2021 at 7:03 pm EST

A Canada-wide warrant was issued on February 19, 2021, for Pedram Rabie, 31, of Thornhill. Peel regional police

A Canada-wide warrant has been issued for a suspect wanted in a daylight shooting at a Brampton cemetery last summer.

Multiple shots rang out at Brampton Memorial Gardens in the middle of the afternoon on August 31st, 2020.

Three wounded victims were found in three locations, and vehicles at the cemetery, plus a nearby house and a school, were hit with bullets.

31-year-old, Pedram Rabie, from Thornhill is now wanted on two counts of attempted murder, and more.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

