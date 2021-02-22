'Living the racism dream': Where comedy ends and activism begins

In today’s Big Story podcast, we meet the woman who can win over a crowd of cowboys in one of Canada’s whitest places. All while telling jokes about systemic racism. She is one of the only Black women comics in Alberta, maybe the only one in Calgary. But she wields her power on, and off, the stage to make her province a better place.

Guest: Adora Nwofor

