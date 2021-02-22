Loading articles...

'Living the racism dream': Where comedy ends and activism begins

Last Updated Feb 22, 2021 at 5:19 am EST

Comedian and activist Adora Nwofor. CITYNEWS

In today’s Big Story podcast, we meet the woman who can win over a crowd of cowboys in one of Canada’s whitest places. All while telling jokes about systemic racism. She is one of the only Black women comics in Alberta, maybe the only one in Calgary. But she wields her power on, and off, the stage to make her province a better place.

Guest: Adora Nwofor

You can watch the documentary on Feb. 22 at 10 p.m. EST on Citytv.

You can subscribe to The Big Story podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google and Spotify.

You can also find it at thebigstorypodcast.ca.

