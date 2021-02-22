Loading articles...

$2 bills printed in 1986 could be worth 10,000 X their value

We have now been using toonies for 25 years and some $2 dollar bills have gone up in value.

The printing of the $2 dollar bill in Canada ended on February 18th, 1996, and ushered in the age of the toonie — that means some of the paper bills could be worth a lot more than $2.

According to Numicanada, $2 dollar bills printed in 1986 with the AUH-prefix within the seven digit serial code could be worth 10,000 times their face value.

It widely depends on the condition of the bill, which features a portrait of the queen on the front and 2 robins on the back.

To check your stash, you can log on to Coins-and-Canada-dot-com.

