$2 bills printed in 1986 could be worth 10,000 X their value
by Kris McCusker
Posted Feb 22, 2021 6:52 pm EST
Last Updated Feb 22, 2021 at 6:52 pm EST
We have now been using toonies for 25 years and some $2 dollar bills have gone up in value.
The printing of the $2 dollar bill in Canada ended on February 18th, 1996, and ushered in the age of the toonie — that means some of the paper bills could be worth a lot more than $2.
According to Numicanada, $2 dollar bills printed in 1986 with the AUH-prefix within the seven digit serial code could be worth 10,000 times their face value.
It widely depends on the condition of the bill, which features a portrait of the queen on the front and 2 robins on the back.
To check your stash, you can log on to
Coins-and-Canada-dot-com.
