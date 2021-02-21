Loading articles...

Snow-rain mix to impact Monday morning commute in Toronto, GTA

Last Updated Feb 21, 2021 at 6:14 pm EST

People wearing face masks cross a street during a snowfall in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, on Jan. 26, 2021. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua via Getty)

A Winter Weather Travel Advisory is in effect for Toronto, the GTA and most of southern Ontario as a rain/snow mix makes its way into the region overnight.

Environment Canada says the band of snow, which will be heavy at times, will begin late Sunday evening and continue throughout the morning commute on Monday, dropping between 5 to 10 cm of snow on the ground before coming to an end in the afternoon.

The storm is expected to make for a treacherous driving conditions, resulting in poor visibility at times.

“Motorists are advised to exercise caution and alter their travel plans as needed,” said the national weather service.

