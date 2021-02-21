Loading articles...

Police close off portion of downtown street after bottles thrown from condo balcony

Last Updated Feb 21, 2021 at 3:31 pm EST

Police investigate after bottles thrown off a condo balcony landed on York Street. CITYNEWS/Daniel Berry

Police have closed off a section of a downtown street following reports bottles were being thrown from a condo balcony in the area to the roadway below.

Police say they were called to the intersection of Lake Shore Boulevard and York Street just after 2:30 p.m. and upon arriving they did see bottles land on York Street, posing a “significant danger to pedestrians.”

Police are investigating a large gathering in a nearby condo which may be the source of the bottle hazard.

There have been no reports of injuries and the intersection has been closed off while they investigate.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 21 minutes ago
UPDATE: Now just the right lane blocked #WB401 west of Brimley express, for vehicle fire clean-up.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 08:46 AM
Lots of sunshine to start the day! It will be a beautiful Sunday with a Guaranteed High of -2°! How are you going…
Latest Weather
Read more