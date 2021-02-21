Police close off portion of downtown street after bottles thrown from condo balcony

Police have closed off a section of a downtown street following reports bottles were being thrown from a condo balcony in the area to the roadway below.

Police say they were called to the intersection of Lake Shore Boulevard and York Street just after 2:30 p.m. and upon arriving they did see bottles land on York Street, posing a “significant danger to pedestrians.”

Police are investigating a large gathering in a nearby condo which may be the source of the bottle hazard.

There have been no reports of injuries and the intersection has been closed off while they investigate.