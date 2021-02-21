Ontario reports 1,087 new COVID-19 cases Sunday, 13 new deaths

Ontario reported 1,087 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, a decrease from the 1,228 cases on Saturday.

Thirteen more people have also died, bringing the province’s COVID-19 death toll to 6,861 people.

Health Minister Christine Elliott says there are 344 new cases in Toronto, 156 in Peel and 122 in York Region.

This is the fourth straight day where more than 1,000 cases have been reported following several days of lower case counts that were likely under-reported due to data migration issues at Toronto Public Health.

The government also said around 48,200 COVID-19 tests have been completed and 556,533 vaccine doses have been administered.