Ontario reports 1,087 new COVID-19 cases Sunday, 13 new deaths
by News Staff
Posted Feb 21, 2021 10:07 am EST
Last Updated Feb 21, 2021 at 10:40 am EST
Corona tests in a lab in Noord-Brabant on April 21, 2020 in Tiel, Netherlands. (Photo by Patrick van Katwijk/Getty Images)
Ontario reported 1,087 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, a decrease from the 1,228 cases on Saturday.
Thirteen more people have also died, bringing the province’s COVID-19 death toll to 6,861 people.
Health Minister Christine Elliott says there are 344 new cases in Toronto, 156 in Peel and 122 in York Region.
This is the fourth straight day where more than 1,000 cases have been reported following several days of lower case counts that were likely under-reported due to data migration issues at Toronto Public Health.
The government also said around 48,200 COVID-19 tests have been completed and 556,533 vaccine doses have been administered.
