No winning ticket for Saturday's $6 million Lotto 649 jackpot

Last Updated Feb 21, 2021 at 5:14 am EST

TORONTO — No winning ticket was sold for the $6 million jackpot in Saturday night’s Lotto 649 draw.

However, the guaranteed $1 million prize went to a lottery player in Quebec.

The jackpot for the next Lotto 649 draw on Feb. 24 will be approximately $8 million.

The Canadian Press

