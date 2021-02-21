Loading articles...

Indiana inmate accused of attacking guards, killing 1

Last Updated Feb 21, 2021 at 11:58 pm EST

MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. — One correction officer is dead and a second is seriously injured after an alleged attack Sunday by a prison inmate, Indiana State Police said.

The attack occurred at Indiana State Prison in Michigan City around 2:40 p.m., the agency said in a news release.

Tymetri Campbell, 38, faces several preliminary charges including murder, the state police said.

Officials said the officers were attacked in a common area.

The officers were transported to St. Anthony’s Hospital in Michigan City, where one was pronounced dead and the second was listed in serious condition. They were not immediately identified.

Detectives from the Indiana State Police Lowell Post were assisting with the investigation at the prison 34 miles (55 kilometres) west of South Bend.

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Yesterday at 04:47 PM
Problems CLEARED from #WB401 west of Dufferin express.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Yesterday at 04:57 PM
Another round of winter weather on the way for the #GTA. Heavy at times, especially during the commute. Give yours…
Latest Weather
Read more