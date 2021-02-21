Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
COVID-19 activity declining, but variants at 'critical juncture,' Tam says
by The Canadian Press
Posted Feb 21, 2021 1:07 pm EST
Last Updated Feb 21, 2021 at 1:14 pm EST
Canada’s chief public health officer says the collective efforts to fight COVID-19 are paying off, even as the country sits at a ‘critical juncture’ in the fight against fast-spreading variants.
Dr. Theresa Tam says on Twitter that COVID-19 disease activity continues to decline and vaccination is heading in the right direction.
But she says Canadians need to maintain COVID-19 precautions to protect each other, especially as cases of more contagious variants are mounting across the country.
Her comments come as Quebec is reporting its lowest number of COVID-19 cases in five months, with 666 new infections and 15 virus-related deaths.
Ontario, meanwhile, is reporting 1,087 cases as the province prepares to lift a stay-at-home order in one long-standing hot spot on Monday.
The majority of the province’s regions will then have returned to the province’s colour-coded pandemic response framework, with stay-at-home orders remaining in place in just three regions — Toronto, Peel Region and the North Bay-Parry Sound district.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 21, 2021