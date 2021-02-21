CAMH's downtown facility reports COVID-19 outbreak

The Centre for Addiction and Mental Health (CAMH) is reporting a COVID-19 outbreak at their downtown facility.

In a news release Saturday, CAMH said 14 patients and four staff have tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

The outbreak is centred in Unit 1-3 at the 1000 Queen Street West location, CAMH said.

Two patients have died during the course of the pandemic, according to their website.

“CAMH works closely with Toronto Public Health on reporting, surveillance and infection control policies and procedures,” CAMH said. “Our staff continually monitors and follows the Infection Prevention and Control (IPAC) recommendations from Public Health as they are updated, including screening and use of personal protective equipment.”