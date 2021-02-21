An updated version of Brian Stelter's ‘Hoax' coming in June

Loading articles...

FILE - Tucker Carlson, host of "Tucker Carlson Tonight," poses for photos in a Fox News Channel studio on March 2, 2017, in New York. Media critic Brian Stelter is updating his book "Hoax: Donald Trump, Fox News and the Dangerous Distortion of Truth" in preparation for the paperback edition. The changes reflect the end of Trump's presidency and the false claims of voter fraud and the rise of Carlson to become Fox's most prominent personality. Announced on Sunday, Feb, 21, 2021, the revised edition will be released in June. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)

NEW YORK — CNN media correspondent Brian Stelter thought more than a quick update was necessary in preparing for the paperback edition of his book from last summer, “Hoax: Donald Trump, Fox News and the Dangerous Distortion of Truth.”

In effect, he’s writing a substantially different book, adding some 20,000 words to the 95,000 of the hardcover edition.

Announced on Sunday, the revised edition will be released in June.

The changes reflect the end of Trump’s presidency and the false claims of voter fraud, the rise of Tucker Carlson in becoming Fox’s most prominent personality, the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol and the emergence of Newsmax and One America News Network as bigger players in conservative media.

“The creation of the Fox News presidency was a critical story,” Stelter told The Associated Press. “Now we’ve reached the end of the Fox News presidency.”

Stelter said he both added material to existing chapters and wrote entirely new chapters.

Even the book’s cover has been changed. The original, which featured a picture of the back of Trump’s head, will be replaced by one with pictures of Fox News personalities.

“I hope this is now the complete story of Trump and Fox,” Stelter said. “But who knows? Maybe Trump will join Fox.”

David Bauder, The Associated Press


