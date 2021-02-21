A look at COVID-19 vaccinations in Canada on Feb. 21, 2021

The latest numbers on COVID-19 vaccinations in Canada as of 4:00 a.m. ET on Sunday Feb. 21, 2021.

In Canada, the provinces are reporting 49,707 new vaccinations administered for a total of 1,451,846 doses given. The provinces have administered doses at a rate of 3,830.801 per 100,000.

There were no new vaccines delivered to the provinces and territories for a total of 1,851,710 doses delivered so far. The provinces and territories have used 78.41 per cent of their available vaccine supply.

Please note that Newfoundland, P.E.I., Nova Scotia, New Brunswick and the territories typically do not report on a daily basis.

Newfoundland is reporting 1,771 new vaccinations administered over the past seven days for a total of 16,458 doses given. The province has administered doses at a rate of 31.431 per 1,000. There were zero new vaccines delivered to Newfoundland for a total of 24,460 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough of the vaccine to give 4.7 per cent of its population a single dose. The province has used 67.29 per cent of its available vaccine supply.

P.E.I. is reporting 1,552 new vaccinations administered over the past seven days for a total of 10,691 doses given. The province has administered doses at a rate of 67.396 per 1,000. There were zero new vaccines delivered to P.E.I. for a total of 13,045 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough of the vaccine to give 8.2 per cent of its population a single dose. The province has used 81.95 per cent of its available vaccine supply.

Nova Scotia is reporting 2,689 new vaccinations administered over the past seven days for a total of 25,032 doses given. The province has administered doses at a rate of 25.65 per 1,000. There were zero new vaccines delivered to Nova Scotia for a total of 47,280 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough of the vaccine to give 4.8 per cent of its population a single dose. The province has used 52.94 per cent of its available vaccine supply.

New Brunswick is reporting 2,539 new vaccinations administered over the past seven days for a total of 21,182 doses given. The province has administered doses at a rate of 27.155 per 1,000. There were zero new vaccines delivered to New Brunswick for a total of 35,015 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough of the vaccine to give 4.5 per cent of its population a single dose. The province has used 60.49 per cent of its available vaccine supply.

Quebec is reporting 17,673 new vaccinations administered for a total of 329,324 doses given. The province has administered doses at a rate of 38.487 per 1,000. There were zero new vaccines delivered to Quebec for a total of 401,685 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough of the vaccine to give 4.7 per cent of its population a single dose. The province has used 81.99 per cent of its available vaccine supply.

Ontario is reporting 21,295 new vaccinations administered for a total of 540,129 doses given. The province has administered doses at a rate of 36.771 per 1,000. There were zero new vaccines delivered to Ontario for a total of 683,255 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough of the vaccine to give 4.7 per cent of its population a single dose. The province has used 79.05 per cent of its available vaccine supply.

Manitoba is reporting 841 new vaccinations administered for a total of 59,815 doses given. The province has administered doses at a rate of 43.439 per 1,000. There were zero new vaccines delivered to Manitoba for a total of 84,810 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough of the vaccine to give 6.2 per cent of its population a single dose. The province has used 70.53 per cent of its available vaccine supply.

Saskatchewan is reporting 4,794 new vaccinations administered for a total of 57,824 doses given. The province has administered doses at a rate of 49.039 per 1,000. There were zero new vaccines delivered to Saskatchewan for a total of 59,395 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough of the vaccine to give 5.0 per cent of its population a single dose. The province has used 97.35 per cent of its available vaccine supply.

Alberta is reporting 5,104 new vaccinations administered for a total of 165,527 doses given. The province has administered doses at a rate of 37.602 per 1,000. There were zero new vaccines delivered to Alberta for a total of 205,875 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough of the vaccine to give 4.7 per cent of its population a single dose. The province has used 80.4 per cent of its available vaccine supply.

British Columbia is reporting zero new vaccinations administered for a total of 192,942 doses given. The province has administered doses at a rate of 37.599 per 1,000. There were zero new vaccines delivered to British Columbia for a total of 243,490 doses delivered so far. The province has received enough of the vaccine to give 4.7 per cent of its population a single dose. The province has used 79.24 per cent of its available vaccine supply.

Yukon is reporting zero new vaccinations administered for a total of 11,850 doses given. The territory has administered doses at a rate of 283.962 per 1,000. There were zero new vaccines delivered to Yukon for a total of 18,900 doses delivered so far. The territory has received enough of the vaccine to give 45 per cent of its population a single dose. The territory has used 62.7 per cent of its available vaccine supply.

The Northwest Territories are reporting zero new vaccinations administered for a total of 14,157 doses given. The territory has administered doses at a rate of 313.77 per 1,000. There were zero new vaccines delivered to the Northwest Territories for a total of 19,100 doses delivered so far. The territory has received enough of the vaccine to give 42 per cent of its population a single dose. The territory has used 74.12 per cent of its available vaccine supply.

Nunavut is reporting zero new vaccinations administered for a total of 6,915 doses given. The territory has administered doses at a rate of 178.562 per 1,000. There were zero new vaccines delivered to Nunavut for a total of 15,400 doses delivered so far. The territory has received enough of the vaccine to give 40 per cent of its population a single dose. The territory has used 44.9 per cent of its available vaccine supply.

*Notes on data: The figures are compiled by the COVID-19 Open Data Working Group based on the latest publicly available data and are subject to change. Note that some provinces report weekly, while others report same-day or figures from the previous day. Vaccine doses administered is not equivalent to the number of people inoculated as the approved vaccines require two doses per person. The vaccines are currently not being administered to children under 18 and those with certain health conditions. In some cases the number of doses administered may appear to exceed the number of doses distributed as some provinces have been drawing extra doses per vial.

This report was automatically generated by The Canadian Press Digital Data Desk and was first published February 21, 2021.

The Canadian Press