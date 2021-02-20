Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Trudeau to hold first meeting with new U.S. President Biden virtually on Tuesday
by The Canadian Press
Posted Feb 20, 2021 12:50 pm EST
Last Updated Feb 20, 2021 at 1:06 pm EST
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and US Vice-President Joe Biden walk down the Hall of Honour on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Friday, December 9, 2016. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Patrick Doyle
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will hold his first meeting with newly minted U.S. President Joe Biden on Tuesday.
Trudeau’s office issued a statement saying the two leaders will hold their first bilateral meeting virtually, but provided few other details.
A statement from the White House says members of the two cabinets will also convene on Feb. 23.
It will be the first official meeting between the two countries since Biden took office on Jan. 20.
Trudeau’s office says the leaders intend to discuss “shared priorities” as well as efforts to address the global COVID-19 pandemic.
Both sides are touting the long-standing partnership between the U.S. and Canada, but bones of contention have already emerged during Biden’s tenure in the White House. They include his cancellation of the Keystone XL pipeline and stated intention to pursue Buy American policies.