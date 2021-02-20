Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
The latest news on COVID-19 developments in Canada
by The Canadian Press
Posted Feb 20, 2021 10:58 am EST
Last Updated Feb 20, 2021 at 11:14 am EST
The latest news on COVID-19 developments in Canada (all times Eastern):
10:45 a.m.
Ontario is reporting 1,228 new cases of COVID-19 today along with 28 new virus-related deaths.
The new case count represents a slight increase over the 1,150 new infections reported on Friday.
Health Minister Christine Elliott says Toronto and neighbouring Peel Region continue to report the highest daily case counts, logging 331 and 228 respectively over the past 24 hours.
York Region, which is set to return to the province’s colour-coded pandemic response framework at the red level on Monday, is reporting 132 new cases today.
Toronto, Peel and the North Bay Parry Sound health unit are all set to remain under a stay-at-home order for the next two weeks.
—
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 20, 2021
The Canadian Press
