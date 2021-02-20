Loading articles...

Sheriff: 3 dead in gun store shooting in New Orleans suburb

Last Updated Feb 20, 2021 at 6:28 pm EST

METAIRIE, La. — A Louisiana sheriff says three people have died in a shooting at a gun store in the New Orleans suburb of Metairie.

Jefferson Parish Sheriff Joseph Lopinto said a person he described as the initial shooter fired inside the Gun Store Outlet in the suburb of Metairie, striking two people who were later pronounced dead.

He said several other individuals then engaged the original suspect, both inside and outside of the building and that one other person also died.

Lopinto said two other people were also hit by gunfire and were hospitalized in stable condition. He said there were multiple shooters in all — whether the initial suspect, customers or store employees — and authorities are trying to piece together informmation at the scene.

None of the dead or wounded were immediately identified and details remained sketchy. Lopinto said the investigation was continuing as authorities tried to determined details of what happened.

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 19 minutes ago
On the ramp from the #WB Gardiner to #NB 427, a stalled tractor trailer blocking the right lane.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 51 minutes ago
Look at that snow that developed earlier today!
Latest Weather
Read more