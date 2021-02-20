Loading articles...

Plane drops debris during emergency landing near Denver

Last Updated Feb 20, 2021 at 4:28 pm EST

DENVER — A commercial airliner dropped debris in Colorado neighbourhoods during an emergency landing Saturday.

The Broomfield Police Department said on Twitter that the plane landed safely at Denver International Airport and that no injuries had been reported from the incident.

Photos posted by the police department showed large, circular pieces of debris leaning against a house in the suburb about 25 miles (40 kilometres) north of Denver.

No other details were immediately available.

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 22 minutes ago
Problems on the #WB403 ramp to QEW, blocking the left lane.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 01:05 PM
And just that quickly... literally 15 minutes... we have gone from Partly Cloudy skies to Snow. Mother Nature, on b…
Latest Weather
Read more