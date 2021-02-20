Loading articles...

Over 1,200 new COVID-19 cases reported in Ontario, 28 new deaths

Last Updated Feb 20, 2021 at 10:38 am EST

A man walks past a COVID-19 retail supplies sign during the COVID-19 pandemic in Toronto on Friday, February 5, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

Ontario reported 1,228 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, a rise from the previous day as another 28 individuals died as a result of the virus.

The provincial death toll from the virus now stands at 6,848.

Toronto reported the highest number of new infections with 331 while Peel had 228 and 132 in York Region.

It’s the third straight day more than 1,000 cases have been confirmed after several days of lower cases counts that were likely under-reported due to data migration issues at Toronto Public Health.

Provincial officials say over 57,000 tests were completed in the last 24 hour period and over 21,000 more Ontarians were vaccinated on Friday.

The positivity rate for the province was 2.2 per cent.

There are currently 699 people hospitalized, up from 689 on Thursday. There was also a drop for those in the ICU from 269 to 263.

