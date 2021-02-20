Loading articles...

No winning ticket for Friday's $60 million Lotto Max jackpot

Last Updated Feb 20, 2021 at 4:28 am EST

TORONTO —  
No winning ticket was sold for the $60 million jackpot in Friday night’s Lotto Max draw.

However, one of the six Maxmillion prizes of $1 million each that were up for grabs was won by a ticket holder in Quebec.

A lottery player from Quebec also won the draw’s runner up prize of nearly 474-thousand dollars.

The jackpot for the next Lotto Max draw on Feb. 23 will be approximately $65 million, and there will be 10 Maxmillion prizes to play for.

The Canadian Press

