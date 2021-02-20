City of Toronto unveils taxi relief program

The $2.47 million support package will help up to 8,670 taxi and limousine drivers, the City says.

The COVID-19 pandemic and the emergence of ride-hailing apps like UBER and Lyft has increased pressure on the industry

The City of Toronto has unveiled a suite of regulatory changes they say will help the city's battered taxi industry

The City of Toronto unveiled a suite of regulatory changes they say will help the city’s battered taxi industry.

The COVID-19 pandemic and the emergence of ride-hailing apps like UBER and Lyft over the past few years have put pressure on the taxi industry.

“The taxicab and limousine industry has experienced significant service reductions this year, and the City is dedicated to helping support its recovery,” the City said Saturday.

The changes, which the city council approved as part of the 2021 budget, include a temporary reduction in the renewal fees and other regulatory charges.

According to a City news release, the changes include the following:

a 50 per cent reduction of the renewal fees, until further City Council direction, with a credit provided for any renewal fees due and paid following Jan. 1, 2021 for the taxicab industry

a temporary reduction in the regulatory charges for the Vehicle-for-Hire Accessibility Fund Program by 75 percent for 2021

reinstatement of any expired and cancelled taxicab licences from 2020 for the non-payment of renewal fees and extension of the deadline for payment until Dec. 31, 2021

a suspension of the cancellation of vehicle-for-hire licences for non-payment of renewal fees in 2021, with a report back on a payment-deferral application process.

The $2.47 million support package will help up to 8,670 drivers, the City says.

A complete breakdown of the changes can found on the City’s website.