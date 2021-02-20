Carbon dioxide levels at TCDSB school regularly exceeded recommended limits: Study

The study also said opening windows didn't improve the CO2 concentrations in buildings without mechanical ventilation

The study said the school that didn't have a modern ventilation system had significantly high levels of carbon dioxide

The study looked at three TCDSB schools: Etobicoke's Mother Cabrini and North York's St. Jane Francis and St. Raphael

Ventilation systems make a major difference when it comes to carbon dioxide levels in schools, a new study commissioned for the Toronto Catholic District School Board says.

Of the three schools studied, Mother Cabrini, the newer school, had an HVAC system, as did St. Jane Francis, an older school. Another school, St. Raphael, had no HVAC system and is not mechanically ventilated.

The report found that the classrooms at Mother Cabrini and St. Jane Francis generally had adequate ventilation with some minor exceptions. However, carbon dioxide (CO2) levels at St. Raphael regularly exceeded recommended limits.

It also found that using window ventilation did not improve the CO2 concentrations in non-mechanically ventilated buildings.

TCDSB ward nine trustee Norm Di Pasquale says the report offers opportunities for improvement, even in the buildings that have ventilation.

“[There] are schools that actually have mechanical HVAC systems [that] weren’t balanced, so some rooms were getting more ventilation and some we’re getting less,” says Di Pasquale. “That’s an opportunity for improvement right there.”

Studying the CO2 levels provide an ideal indication of the level of ventilation in buildings, as ventilation has been a concern for school boards as they work to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

There is no evidence that the disease can spread through ventilation systems from one classroom to the next, says Dr. Edward Nardell, a Harvard Medical School professor who specializes in airborne diseases.

The danger, Nardell says, is from ineffective systems that don’t remove floating viruses and let them linger in classrooms after they are expelled in an infected person’s breath, sneeze or cough.

Di Pasquale says the province could do more to address the air flow problem in TCDSB schools.

“From the federal funding we received, we were able to add air purifiers to two-thirds of all of our classes,” he says. “If the province gave a bit more ventilation funding we could get an air purifier for literary every classroom. This is an initiative that is known to make a difference.”

Back in August, the Ford government announced it would provide $50 million in one-time funding to pay for improved ventilation, air quality and HVAC system effectiveness in schools as part of its reopening plan.

All schools returned to in-person learning on Feb. 16 when Toronto, Peel and York students went back to class.

You can read the full report below

Final IAQ Report Three School Ventilation Study TCDSB Feb 12, 2021 by CityNewsToronto on Scribd