Brampton man wanted in connection with mother's stabbing

Peel Regional Police are searching for a 29-year-old man wanted in connection with a stabbing incident on Saturday.

Police say they were called about a disturbance at a home on Newbury Crescent in the area of Bovaird Drive East and Dixie Road just after 1 p.m.

When they arrived, they discovered a woman suffering from a stab wound. She was transported to a trauma centre in serious but non-life threatening condition. Police say her condition has stabalized.

Investigators say the suspect is the woman’s son, who fled the home on foot.

Prateek Mann is described as South Asian, five-foot-six to five-foot-seven with a medium build, black hair in a buzz cut. He was last seen wearing grey pants, a black hoodie with white writing on it that says ‘car heart’, a blue surgical mask and socks. He was carrying black shoes as he fled the area.

“If anyone sees the suspect we ask that they do not approach him as he may be dangerous,” police said in a statement.

Anyone who has seen or may know of the suspect’s whereabouts is asked to contact police.