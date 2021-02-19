Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
Woman shot last week at Myanmar protest dies
by The Associated Press
Posted Feb 19, 2021 1:08 am EST
Last Updated Feb 19, 2021 at 1:14 am EST
An anti-coup protester holds a poster as he stands in front of riot police in Yangon, Myanmar Friday, Feb. 19, 2021. The daily protests campaigning for civil disobedience in Myanmar are increasingly focusing on businesses and government institutions that sustain the economy. (AP Photo)
YANGON, Myanmar — A young woman who was shot in the head by police during a protest last week against the military’s takeover of power in Myanmar died Friday morning, her brother said.
Mya Thwet Thwet Khine was shot during a demonstration in the capital Naypyitaw on Feb. 9. She had been on life support at a hospital with what doctors had said was no chance of recovery.
Video of the shooting showed her sheltering from water cannons and suddenly dropping to the ground after a bullet penetrated a motorcycle helmet she had been wearing.
The Associated Press
