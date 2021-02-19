WATCH: Interview with Justice Minister David Lametti on systemic racism and justice reform bill

Our Parliament Hill Bureau Chief Cormac MacSweeney had the chance to sit down with the Minister of Justice and Attorney General for Canada David Lametti regarding Bill C-22 regarding justice reform.

This bill aims to amend the Criminal Code and Controlled Substances Act by repealing certain mandatory minimum sentences. It would also divert many minor drug offences away from the court system, by forcing police and prosecutors to consider alternatives. Minister Lametti says these alternatives could range from “house arrest, counselling, and treatment rather than jail.”

Overrepresentation is also a major issue in the nation’s criminal justice system. The Minister says that “the Indigenous community represents 5% of the Canadian population, yet 30% of people in our federal court systems are Indigenous.”

Part of the reason for overrepresentation of minorities in the criminal justice system is due to systemic racism, according to the Justice Minister. He says that a major focus of the bill is on more education for police officers and crown prosecutors. “The Crown has already begun to do this with respect to drug offences, but we need to make this more ingrained and teach people about their unconscious biases.”

In terms of how quickly the bill could be pushed through Parliament, Minister Lametti says he’s open to working with the Opposition on any amendments “in the goal of improving the legislation.”