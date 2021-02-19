Loading articles...

Toronto police believe missing Etobicoke man was murdered

officers responded to a check address call around 11 a.m. at a residence on Westona Street, a rooming house with six apartments, near Royal York and Lawrence Avenue West.

The homicide squad has taken over the case of a missing Etobicoke man.

Investigators say 57-year-old Nathaniel Brettell hasn’t been seen since January 21st.

Officers dropped in at his rooming house in the Westona Street and Dixon Road area on February first to check on him.

When they were looking around, a man came at them with a knife, seriously slashing one of the officers. The sergeant is expected to make a full recovery, police said Friday.

Investigators found blood in the missing man’s room but haven’t found him.

They say that evidence, combined with the fact that no one has seen or heard from him, leads them to believe he’s been murdered.

A 33-year-old man has been charged related to the attack on police but has not at this point been charged in connection with Nathaniel’s disappearance.

Brettell is described as standing around 5-foot-8 with a thin build, receding grey hair, and a white beard.

Anyone with information, in either case, is being asked to contact investigators.

