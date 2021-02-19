Loading articles...

Toronto Police asking for public's assistance in finding man who assaulted an elderly jogger

Last Updated Feb 19, 2021 at 6:17 pm EST

A woman was pushed by a biker on the sidewalk three days before Christmas. Courtesy of Toronto Police

Toronto Police have released a video, and are hoping to get the public’s assistance in identifying a man who assaulted an elderly woman shortly before Christmas.

Just after 10 A.M. on Tuesday, December 22, 2020, Toronto Police responded to an assault call near Beverly Street and Cecil Street.

In a release, police say a 76 year old woman was jogging southbound on Beverly Street, when a man riding northbound on the sidewalk narrowly missed her.

He then allegedly doubled back, approached the victim from behind, and struck her while on the bike. The woman then fell to the ground, as seen in the video.

The suspect then approached the woman, and kicked her in the head. He then fled westbound on Cecil Street, according to Toronto Police.

Police say the woman sustained substantial injuries. The man is described as 25-30 years old, with black hair and a muscular build. He was last dressed in all black, including a black surgical mask.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police as soon as possible.

