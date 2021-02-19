Loading articles...

Toronto Police arrest women in Liberty Village drug bust

A Toronto Police Service cruiser is seen in an undated photo. CITYNEWS/Dilshad Burman

Toronto Police have made an arrest after a firearm, explosives, and drugs were seized from a condo.

On Monday, February 15, police attended to a Check Address call in Liberty Village. This was at an apartment near Strachan Avenue and East Liberty Street.

After officers attended, they obtained a search warrant. Upon searching, they allegedly found quantities of fentanyl, methamphetamine, MDMA, and cocaine. They also found several explosives, and a loaded Glock handgun with extra ammunition.

Upon discovery of the explosives, the Toronto Police Explosives Disposal Unit was immediately notified, and cleared the area to ensure the safety of the public.

Talicia Bryan, 23 of Toronto, was arrested and laid with several charges, including:

  • Possession of Schedule I Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking CDSA 5(2) (Cocaine)
  • Possession of a Schedule I Substance CDSA 4(1) (Cocaine)
  • Possession of a Schedule I Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking CDSA 5(2) (Fentanyl)
  • Possession of a Schedule I Substance CDSA 4(1) (Fentanyl)
  • Possession of a Schedule I Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking CDSA 5(2) (MDMA)
  • Possession of a Schedule I Substance CDSA 4(1) MDMA
  • Possession of Schedule I Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking CDSA 5(2) (Crystal Methamphetamine)
  • Possession of a Schedule I Substance CDSA 4(1) (Crystal Methamphetamines)
  • Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm CC 91(1)
  • Possession of a Firearm Knowing its Possession is Unauthorized CC 92(1)
  • Possession of a Weapon CC 88(1)
  • Unauthorized Possession of a Restricted Weapon CC 91(2)
  • Store Firearm Carelessly CC 86(1)
  • Store Ammunition Carelessly CC 86(1)
  • Possess Loaded Regulated Firearm CC 95(1)
  • Ten Counts of Possess Explosive Device CC 82(1)

 

She appeared in virtual court on Friday. Currently, police believe this is an isolated incident, and there is no wider threat to the public.

